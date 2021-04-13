Dykes scores again but QPR switch off and lose

Rotherham 3 QPR 1 52' Dykes 64' Ladapo 66' Ladapo 90' Smith

Relegation-threatened Rotherham came from behind to beat QPR.

Lyndon Dykes’ fabulous strike – his fifth goal in as many matches and 10th of the season – put Rangers ahead seven minutes into the second half.







Osman Kakay darted down the right and sent in a low cross towards Dykes, who did brilliantly to control the ball with his left foot and then smash home with his right.

However, poor defending from Rangers resulted in Freddie Ladapo scoring twice in as many minutes.

He fired in after drifting into space to collect Lewis Wing’s pass.

And when the visitors were caught out by Wes Harding’s routine ball over the top, Ladapo strolled through and slotted past keeper Seny Dieng.

With QPR pushing for an equaliser in stoppage time, Michael Smith was also able to run through on goal and score.

QPR (3-4-1-2): Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs (Kane 45), Barbet; Kakay, Johansen, Field (Chair 80), Hamalainen; Thomas (Willock 80); Kelman (Bonne 67), Dykes.

Subs not used: Lumley, Ball, Bettache, Duke-McKenna.







