Tyler Roberts back with QPR for run-in

Tyler Roberts is back with QPR.

The on-loan Leeds forward has been unavailable for much of the season and recently returned to the Yorkshire club for treatment.

He is now taking part in light training at Rangers and might play before the end of the campaign. It is currently unclear when Roberts might be available for selection.







Wales international Roberts, 24, has started just 14 Championship matches this season.

His most recent appearance came in a 3-0 defeat at Hull on 28 January.

Meanwhile, defender Jake Clarke-Salter has also been involved in light training.

Clarke-Salter has not played for two months and has started just 12 games since being signed last summer.







