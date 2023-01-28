QPR’s miserable run continues with heavy defeat at Hull

Hull 3 QPR 0 10' Connolly 62' Dickie (OG) 64' Connolly

QPR suffered a crushing defeat as their miserable run continued.

Aaron Connolly netted twice for Hull, Rob Dickie scored an own goal and Kenneth Paal went off injured on a day to forget for Rangers, who again struggled to create chances and have now won just one of their past 14 matches – a spell which has included eight losses.

They have also won just one of their eight matches since Neil Critchley took over as head coach.







Hull took advantage of poor Rangers defending to take the lead after just 10 minutes.

After Tim Iroegbunam had given the ball away, Ilias Chair failed to track Cyrus Christie and the ex-Fulham right-back then dodged a weak challenge from Paal before finding Connolly, whose deflected shot looped over keeper Seny Dieng.

Worse followed for the visitors when left-back Paal had to be withdrawn just before half-time.

And two goals in the space of as many minutes in the second half ended QPR’s hopes of a comeback.

Dickie diverted the ball into his own net when attempting to prevent Ozan Tufan’s cross reaching Óscar Estupiñán, shortly before another former Fulham man, John Michael Seri, set up Hull’s third.

Again Rangers’ defending was terrible. Seri’s forward ball carved open their defence and Connolly finished coolly.

QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Dunne, Paal (Clarke-Salter 45), Field (Johansen 75), Iroegbunam (Dozzell 45), Chair, Roberts (Willock 79), Adomah (Armstrong 45), Lowe.

Subs not used: Archer, Hamalainen.







