Hull v QPR player ratings

QPR sunk to a dismal 3-0 defeat at Hull to continue their awful run. Here's how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 6

Left exposed by his defence for all three goals. Didn’t have a great deal to do aside from picking the ball out from his net.

Osman Kakay: 5

Had some decent moments getting forward, but played Aaron Connolly onside as the rest of the defence pushed up allowing the Hull striker to score his second of the game.

Rob Dickie: 5

Scored an own goal and was given the runaround by Connolly all game. Caught out for Hull’s third goal along with Jimmy Dunne by Jean Michael Seri’s ball over the top.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Made some important blocks but like his central defensive partner it was a day to forget for the big Irishman on a terrible afternoon for the QPR defence.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Posed some questions by the lively Ozan Tufan early in the game but settled down well only to limp off before half-time.

Sam Field: 5

Not at his best. Came off in the second half after losing the midfield battle to former Fulham man Jean Michael Seri.

Tim Iroegbunam: 5

A very poor display from the on-loan Villa teenager. Never got to grips in the middle of midfield and gave possession far too often. Booked for a needless challenge after again giving the ball away before being hooked at half-time.

Ilias Chair: 5

Kept very quiet all game. Nowhere near the display he produced against the same side earlier in the season when he ran Hull ragged.

Tyler Roberts: 5

Had some decent touches when Rangers enjoyed a spell of pressure early in the second half, but like the rest of his team he never got going.

Jamal Lowe: 5

Unable to recreate his strong showings in his first two games as Rangers failed to really trouble the Hull defence.

Albert Adomah: 5

Preferred in a front three to Chris Willock but did not make an impact was taken off at half-time.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

Did well after coming on in a left-back role after Paal was forced off.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

One of the few Rangers players who can emerge with any credit. Came on at half-time and his pace and power caused Hull some problems as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Neat and tidy on the ball as usual after his introduction and had some nice moments before the game got away from Rangers.

Chris Willock: 6

Brought on 15 minutes from time when the game was lost.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Played his first 15 minutes since October but like Willock he was brought on when Hull had gone 3-0 up.








