Critchley vows to make changes after another QPR defeat

QPR boss Neil Critchley insists he will not be afraid to ship out players in the wake of the dismal 3-0 defeat at Hull.

Rangers were well beaten at the MKM Stadium, with Aaron Connolly scoring twice for the hosts, either side of a Rob Dickie own goal, as Rangers slumped to a seventh defeat in 15 league games.

Critchley, who has won just once in his seven matches in charge, saw his side surrender meekly to a Hull team that had not won at home since October – and once again questioned the mentality of the players.







“When the game is nice we can play,” Critchley said.

“It has nothing to do with tactics or ability. In this division you need to do certain things in every game. Today we were miles away.

“It’s a mentality thing and I have said that to the players. When the going gets tough we need to do the ugly side of the game better. We were sloppy on the ball in the first half.

“We need to change and change quickly. If you look at the recent history of this football club and what has happened in previous seasons, from being at the club six or seven weeks, it is quite clear to me that things need to change.

“What’s the saying: ‘Either you change or you change the people.’

“While I am here we need to work tirelessly at changing the mentality of what we do.

“You can do that, but I have said to the players, either you jump on board and improve quickly or that type of performance happens too often.

“The responsibility falls to me, I am the manager, and I need to change what is too evident at this moment.

“It’s clear where this team needs improving. It makes me doubly determined to get back to work and improve what we need to and I hope the players are up to that challenge too.”







