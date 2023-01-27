Clubs keen on QPR youngster Armstrong

Several clubs have expressed an interest in signing QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong on loan.

The 19-year-old has made 13 first-team appearances for Rangers this season and the club have high hopes for him.

Armstrong has previously been on loan at National League sides Aldershot and Torquay.







QPR would like him to gain experience in the EFL but are also mindful of the fact that their limited attacking options mean he might get some game time in the Championship this season.

“There’s a lot of interest in Sinclair,” said boss Neil Critchley.

“It’s always that decision around what’s best for him and for us at this stage of his development. That will be a decision we have in the next 48 to 72 hours.”

Meanwhile, Niko Hamalainen is expected to leave – potentially for Scotland.

George Thomas might well also depart the club, but his situation is complicated because he is currently injured.







