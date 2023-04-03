Laird ‘OK’ after going off during QPR defeat

Gareth Ainsworth does not believe Ethan Laird suffered a serious injury during QPR’s woeful defeat at Wigan.

The on-loan Manchester United full-back, who had been out since mid-February, returned to the side on Saturday but went off with 12 minutes remaining.

“I think he’s OK after a scare with him coming off,” said R’s boss Ainsworth, whose side are now just three points above the relegation zone.







Ainsworth insists he still believes the return of key players will keep QPR in the Championship.

He admitted his team are “seriously in a relegation scrap” after Saturday’s loss but declared there was “no panic” and that he is convinced the likes of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair will pull Rangers to safety.

Ainsworth said: “I think you saw what Chris and Ilias can give us. They give us composure on the ball, Chris can open a lock and Ilias carries you up the pitch and can deliver great crosses.

“I know they can both score goals and this will be crucial for us going forward

“There’s no panic in me. I know it’s going to come. I know these boys are good enough to win games in this division.

“I’m sure there’s a couple of wins in these next seven games, which I believe will keep us in the Championship.”







