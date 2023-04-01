Wigan v QPR player ratings

QPR are just three points above the relegation zone after another dismal defeat. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-0 loss to bottom side Wigan.









Seny Dieng: 6

Had very little to do – against a poor Wigan side – after the winning penalty early on.

Rob Dickie: 6

Better than most of his performances this season, and there were glimpses of his ability to play the ball out from the back, but still well short of his best.

Leon Balogun: 5

Mostly organised the defence well but his daft foul to give away the decisive penalty was hugely costly.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Repeatedly caught out and dragged out of position in the first half, including by the long ball which led to the penalty.

Ethan Laird: 5

Looked to get forward but didn’t offer much.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Not bad, but unable to really influence the game in midfield, which was largely bypassed.

Sam Field: 6

Worked hard off the ball as always, but like Johansen he was unable to make much of an impression.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Not great, but clearly a much better option on the left than the alternatives, so his return was welcome. Denied a late equaliser when his strike was saved by keeper Ben Amos.

Chris Willock: 6

His return was somewhat encouraging. Willock looked sharper than before his latest injury lay-off, showing flashes of his quality and delivering a couple of crosses, including one which led to a chance for Chris Martin.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Operated in a wider position so Rangers could have two physical forwards as well as Willock on the pitch. Made no impact at all before going off.

Chris Martin: 5

Easily contained even by a defence as poor as Wigan’s. Flicked wide when set up by Willock’s cross.

Ilias Chair: 6

Came on at half-time and, like Willock, offered at least a touch of quality but was unable to create an opening.

Jamal Lowe: 6

At least offered some much-needed pace in attack after his introduction.







