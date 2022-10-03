Thomas scores for QPR Under-21s in draw with Charlton

George Thomas scored as QPR Under-21s drew 3-3 with Charlton.

Thomas, who has made just one Championship appearance this season, netted Rangers’ third of the game after some good work from Rafferty Pedder.

Pedder had earlier put his side back level at 1-1 before an own goal from Matt Dench put Rangers 2-1 up.

Macauley Bonne, Olamide Shodipo and Conor Masterson were also involved in the game at The Valley.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Paal has been passed fit for Tuesdays trip to face Championship leaders Sheffield United.








