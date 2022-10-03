QPR boss could make changes for Sheff Utd game

Mick Beale has indicated that he might make changes for QPR’s trip to face Championship leaders Sheffield United.

Rangers, fifth in the table after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Bristol City, have centre-back Rob Dickie back in the squad after injury.

And boss Beale has plenty of options at his disposal for the game at Bramall Lane.







“I am a coach who likes to look and ‘think what kind of player in my squad is going to help me in this game?’” he said.

“For example, at Millwall we spoke about not playing with a number nine, and playing more fluid in the final third.

“On Saturday I felt the movement of the Bristol City forwards was really good and suited Jake (Clarke-Salter) and Leon (Balogun) and the balance of left and right footers was the right thing to start the game.

“By the end of the game, there were a lot of crosses and it suited Jimmy Dunne. He was about to come on and I was going to a back three when Jake came off with cramp and we had to change our plan.

“The players have to understand I’m only trying to do my best to win the game. It’s not a personal thing.”

Rangers face a Blades side that are unbeaten in 10 Championship matches.

But Beale said: “At our best we will cause any team in this division problems. But we have to be at our best, and if are we can compete head-on with anyone.

“Sheffield United will be aware of that and we are aware of the quality they have in their ranks as well.

“I am expecting a really tough game, as tough as a game as we have faced so far.

“But going into it we can’t be in a nicer place. As a team we are growing and pushing in a nice way.

“They are 10 unbeaten, but what a challenge for my young team and I can’t wait to get there.”







