QPR win at Stoke to seal top-half finish
Goals from Charlie Austin and Osman Kakay gave QPR their eighth away win of the season and guaranteed a top-half finish.
Austin’s goal – his seventh since rejoining the club on loan – came after Lyndon Dykes dispossessed Harry Souttar.
As Stoke attempted to play out from the back, Dykes nudged Souttar off the ball and set up his strike partner, who took a touch before firing into the far corner.
And Kakay’s first league goal clinched Rangers’ third successive away victory.
Lee Wallace found space on the left and picked out Stefan Johansen, who laid the ball to his right for Kakay to thump home.
Manager Mark Warburton was not at the match as he is recovering after knee surgery.
But he will be heartened by the result and Rangers’ obvious progress since his appointment two years ago.
Their season finishes with a home match against Luton next Saturday.
QPR: Dieng, Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet, Kakay, Johansen (Bettache 83), Willock (Bonne 83), Chair (Thomas 75), Wallace, Dykes, Austin (Field 64).
Subs not used: Walsh, Kane, Hamalainen, Carroll, Adomah.
angryoap
01/05/2021 @ 5:59 pm
Who would have thought this just before Christmas that we could finish 9th or even 8th? then TF stuck his nose in and got Charlie back, a few others arrived and ‘hey presto’, everything clicked. Next seasons talk of reaching the playoffs sounds a reasonable bet now providing the core of the squad remains and the odd decent player comes in to strengthen even further. Well done to the whole squad for your efforts this season, keep it up for next season eh?