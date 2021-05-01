QPR win at Stoke to seal top-half finish

Stoke 0 QPR 2 17' Austin 70' Kakay

Goals from Charlie Austin and Osman Kakay gave QPR their eighth away win of the season and guaranteed a top-half finish.

Austin’s goal – his seventh since rejoining the club on loan – came after Lyndon Dykes dispossessed Harry Souttar.







As Stoke attempted to play out from the back, Dykes nudged Souttar off the ball and set up his strike partner, who took a touch before firing into the far corner.

And Kakay’s first league goal clinched Rangers’ third successive away victory.

Lee Wallace found space on the left and picked out Stefan Johansen, who laid the ball to his right for Kakay to thump home.

Manager Mark Warburton was not at the match as he is recovering after knee surgery.

But he will be heartened by the result and Rangers’ obvious progress since his appointment two years ago.

Their season finishes with a home match against Luton next Saturday.

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet, Kakay, Johansen (Bettache 83), Willock (Bonne 83), Chair (Thomas 75), Wallace, Dykes, Austin (Field 64).

Subs not used: Walsh, Kane, Hamalainen, Carroll, Adomah.







