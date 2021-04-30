QPR boss Warburton could miss Stoke game

Mark Warburton could miss QPR’s trip to Stoke City after undergoing follow-up knee surgery.

The Rangers manager, who had a knee replacement operation last year, has been absent from the training ground in the build-up to this weekend’s game.







There is a strong chance he will be able to attend the match but assistant manager John Eustace says the team will be well prepared if Warburton is unable to be there.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be with us tomorrow,” said Eustace.

“He had the operation and said it went really well. Hopefully he’ll be with us tomorrow but if he’s not then we’ll be prepared and he’ll be on the phone, no problems.”

Eustace and coach Neil Banfield have taken training – just as they did ahead of October’s 0-0 draw at Bournemouth following Warburton’s previous operation.

“It’s something that’s been troubling him for a long time and I think he’s relieved to get it sorted,” Eustace added.

“He can’t wait to get back. He’s on the phone non-stop giving his orders out, which is great.

“Although he’s not at the training ground at the moment he’s on the phone a lot and he’s desperate to get back as quick as he can.”







