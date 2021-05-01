Stoke v QPR player ratings

QPR brushed aside Stoke 2-0 at the Bet365 Stadium to seal their eighth away win of the season – their most since winning promotion 10 years ago. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Claimed every cross that came his way in impressive fashion and didn’t really have a save to make of note. After last week’s howler against Norwich he was almost embarrassed again by an over-hit Rob Dickie back-pass that went through his legs, but thankfully for him, not over the line.







Osman Kakay: 8

Capped off his best-ever first-team performance with his maiden league goal, which was a just reward for a vastly-improved display following a difficult last few games. The wholehearted wing-back side-footed home after making a lung-busting run forward and was much more threatening with his crossing.

Rob Dickie: 7

Made several timely interceptions by stepping in to snuff out some potential attacks from Stoke in what was another very solid performance in a fine first season for Rangers. However, he was guilty on occasions of giving the ball away too frequently by his usual standards.

Jordy de Wijs: 8

Held the defence together with a dominant performance in the heart of the back three. Won everything in the air and although built like an old-fashioned stopper, the Dutchman is blessed with a great first touch and composure on the ball. Made a crucial tackle to kill off Stoke’s best chance of a goal after Jordan Thompson pounced on a defensive mix-up to bear down on goal.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Given some problems by pacy right-winger Rabbi Matondo, who was the Potters’ only attacking threat in what was a dismal display from the hosts. Made some important clearances when Stoke went long in search of a goal. This was the Frenchman’s 45th successive appearance of the season – the only outfield player in the Championship to play every game.

Lee Wallace: 7

Did well to set up the move that led to Kakay’s goal in another impressive display from the veteran, who got forward with great regularity to stretch the home side.

Stefan Johansen: 9

Best player on the park. Dominated the midfield area with his superb array of passing skills that Stoke simply had no answer to. Teed up Kakay with a perfectly-weighted ball for the second goal to kill the game off. Took a nasty bang on the right ankle that saw him limp off 10 minutes from time.

Ilias Chair: 6

A rare off-day for diminutive playmaker, who wasn’t at his best with the ball in the first half after two promising moves broke down after he lost possession. Missed a glorious chance to score when failing to convert a fine Kakay cross in the second half but did produce one delightful piece of skill to switch the play from one side of the field to the other. Replaced 15 minutes from time.

Chris Willock: 7

His pace and movement behind the front two strikers caused problems for the home side throughout the first half and worked hard by getting back to help out defensively.

Charlie Austin: 7

Opened the scoring with a magnificent finish in his 100th start for Rangers and worked hard throughout by dropping deep to link up with the midfield. Unlucky to be taken off with 25 minutes of the match remaining.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Set up the opener for Austin by dispossessing his fellow Australian and highly-rated centre-back Harry Souttar and putting the ball in the path of his strike partner. Saw less of the ball in the second half, but his height was put to good use defensively as Stoke went more direct in the second half.

Sam Field: 6

Replaced Austin to give the midfield some extra physicality and height and did his job well to help close out a comfortable win. Was left seeing stars after a clash of heads with De Wijs late in the game.

George Thomas: 6

Came on for Chair and although he was unable to make too much of an impact in an attacking sense, he kept the ball well as Rangers managed the game out.







