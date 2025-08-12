Stephan stands by team selection after QPR cup exit

Julien Stephan stood by the decision to select an extraordinarily young QPR side for the Carabao Cup tie at Plymouth.

Rangers made a swift exit from the competition, losing 3-2 having been two up at half-time at Home Park.

But head coach Stephan, who was without a number of unavailable senior players, said: “I want to say how proud I am to see the kids on the pitch.

“They gave 100%. It was difficult, especially in the second half, but they gave everything.”

Rangers led at the interval after goals from Daniel Bennie and Rayan Kolli – both totally against the run of play – and keeper Paul Nardi saved a penalty.

But Brendan Wiredu scored for Argyle three minutes into the second half and Owen Oseni’s brace took the League One side through.

Summer signings Jaylen Pearman and Tylon Smith were handed debuts for QPR and there were also senior debuts for Jaiden Putman and Alex Wilkie.

And Kalen Brunson became the second-youngest player to make a first-team appearance for the club.

The Bermudian winger came on as a late substitute along with fellow 16-year-old Ashley Trujillo – who became the third-youngest QPR player.

Former R’s player, coach and manager Frank Sibley making his first-team debut aged 15 in 1963 remains the club record.

West London Sport had revealed that Rangers’ side would be made of youngsters and that Brunson and Trujillo could be involved.

Pressed on why the decision was taken to field so many youngsters, Stephan replied: “Because it was a good opportunity to show the very young players and to give them some experience.

“If we never put the young players on the pitch it’s not possible for them to have this experience.

“I think they learned a lot in this game. I’m happy to give them the opportunity to play.

“One part of the project of the club is to develop some young players. We had to give them the opportunity and I hope they will have more opportunities.”