QPR youngsters beaten by Plymouth in Carabao Cup

Plymouth 3 Wiredu (48′)

Oseni (54′, 78′) QPR 2 Bennie (21′)

Kolli (45’+2)



Plymouth came back from two down to send QPR out of the Carabao Cup.

Rangers fielded an extraordinarily young line-up for the first-round tie and led at the interval after goals from Daniel Bennie and Rayan Kolli, and keeper Paul Nardi saved a penalty.

But Brendan Wiredu scored for Argyle three minutes into the second half and Owen Oseni’s brace took the League One side through.

Summer signings Jaylen Pearman and Tylon Smith were handed debuts for QPR and there were also senior debuts for Jaiden Putman and Alex Wilkie.

And Kalen Brunson became the second-youngest player to make a first-team appearance for the club.

The Bermudian winger came on as a late substitute along with fellow 16-year-old Ashley Trujillo – who became the third-youngest QPR player.

Former R’s player, coach and manager Frank Sibley making his first-team debut aged 15 in 1963 remains the club record.

West London Sport had revealed that Rangers’ side would be made of youngsters and that Brunson and Trujillo could be involved.

The visitors went ahead totally against the run of play midway through the first half.

After good work by Harvey Vale and then Kolli, Elijah Dixon-Bonner delivered a diagonal ball from the left towards Rumarn Burrell, whose header was parried by keeper Lucas Ashby-Hammond straight to Bennie, who tapped in from close range.

Four minutes later, Plymouth were awarded a penalty when Burrell fouled Tegan Finn, but the recalled Nardi – dropped for Saturday’s Championship opener against Preston – kept out Jamie Paterson’s spot-kick.

Plymouth immediately returned to dominating possession, yet Rangers netted again in first-half stoppage time.

Vale, making his full debut for the R’s along with Burrell, was involved again, sending in a left-footed cross from the right flank for Kolli to head home at the far post.

Plymouth continued to dominate straight after the break and this time it bore fruit – they were level within nine minutes.

Wiredu headed in Victor Pálsson’s cross and Osensi sneaked in to score at the far post after Nardi was caught out by Ayman Benarous’ left-wing delivery.

Rangers were undone by another cross for the winner, with Osensi scoring unchallenged after being found by Caleb Watts.

QPR: Nardi, Putman (Putman 86), Wilkie, Smith, Vale, Dixon-Bonner (Tarbotton 90), Pearman (Trujillo 86), Sutton (Talla 46), Bennie, Kolli, Burrell (Dillon 46).

Subs not used: Salamon, Leahy, McCann, Tuck.