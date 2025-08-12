Sixteen-year-olds in squad for QPR cup game

Tonight’s Carabao Cup match at Plymouth could see QPR field the club’s second-youngest player.

Winger Kalen Brunson and forward Ashley Trujillo, both 16, are in the squad for the first-round tie at Home Park.

Both are younger than Scott Donnelly was in October 2004, when became the second-youngest player to appear in a first-team match for Rangers, aged 16 years and 298 days.

Brunson is 16 years and 121 days old, and Trujillo 16 years and 249 days.

Former QPR player, coach and manager Frank Sibley was 15 when he made his first-team debut in 1963, which remains the club record.

Rangers head coach Julien Stephan, who is without a number of senior players, will name a team largely made up of development-squad members for tonight’s game.

Paul Nardi will be in goal, having been dropped in favour of Joe Walsh for Saturday’s Championship opener against Preston, but otherwise the squad will be dominated by youngsters.

Brunson is Bermudian and arrived at QPR in December via a football-schools programme run by a company owned by former R’s defender Matthew Rose.

The London-born Trujillo has played for Colombia – where both his parents are from – at youth level.

Teddy Tarbotton, a 17-year-old midfielder who was previously at Hull City, is another player in contention to feature this evening.