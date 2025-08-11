Julien Stephan will make changes for QPR’s Carabao Cup game away to Plymouth.

Keeper Paul Nardi will return in goal, having been left out for Saturday’s Championship opener against Preston.

Summer signing Kealey Adamson is among others who are in line for a starting place in the first-round tie.

Stephan, who was without a number of players for the 1-1 draw with Preston – his first match as R’s head coach – is expected to include a number of youngsters in the squad for the trip to the south west.