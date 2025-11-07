Stephan explains snubbing of QPR youngsters Kolli and Morgan

Julien Stephan says Rayan Kolli and Kieran Morgan have not been more involved for QPR purely because of the number of options he has.

Head coach Stephan has frequently spoken about the need to make changes to the team during busy periods of matches and of the club’s focus on developing young players.

However, Morgan, 19, has not started a game in midfield this season, while forward Kolli (pictured), 20, has started just one Championship match under the Frenchman – the 7-1 drubbing at Coventry in August.

With strikers Richard Kone and Rumarn Burrell available, and with a number of other players having returned from injury, Stephan has plenty of options.

He said: “When all the players are available, I have some choices.

“Kieran Morgan game on against Southampton in the last game and Michy (Michael Frey) was not in the 20 players for the game, and the game before it was Kader Dembele (not included).

“So, I have some choices, and you have strikers like Burrell who score a lot, and Kone who scored a lot before.

“And I wanted to give the opportunity to Daniel Bennie to come into the 20 players because I considered that he deserved it when I saw him in training.”

Stephan says he has spoken to Morgan and Kolli about their lack of game time.

“I had some communication with them, I spoke with them and they know exactly the situation,” he explained.

“I trust in all my players. I just have to make choices.”

Meanwhile, Kwame Poku will again be unavailable for Saturday’s game at Sheffield United.