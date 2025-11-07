Poku still out as QPR look to halt poor run

Kwame Poku will again be unavailable when QPR visit Sheffield United this weekend.

The summer signing suffered a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season and was sidelined for almost three months before recently returning to first-team action as a second-half substitute against Ipswich.

However, after picking up another injury in training, he missed Wednesday’s defeat against Southampton and will not be involved in Saturday’s game either.

“He’s not available for tomorrow,” head coach Julien Stephan.

“He will probably come back on the (training pitch) next week.”

There is some doubt over Esquerdinha, who was not in the squad for the Southampton game because of a minor injury.

The Brazilian left-back was due to be assessed on Friday afternoon and looks likely to be passed fit for the trip north.

He is expected to come in for Rhys Norrington-Davies, who is ineligible to play as he is on loan from Sheffield United.

“Normally, yes (Esquerdinha will return). We have just finished the training session, so I have to do the assessment with the medical staff, but normally it will be OK,” Stephan explained.

QPR head to Sheffield looking to halt an alarming slump – they have suffered three consecutive defeats and have won just one of their past five matches.