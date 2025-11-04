Poku to miss QPR’s game against Southampton

Kwame Poku has been ruled out of QPR’s match against Southampton.

The summer signing returned to action at the weekend, coming on as a substitute in the 4-1 defeat against Ipswich.

It was Poku’s first appearance since going off with a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season – and he has since picked up an injury in training.

Head coach Julien Stephan insisted Poku’s latest injury is “not a big issue” and suggested the winger will be available again soon, but confirmed he will miss Wednesday’s game.

Rangers will be looking to halt a poor run which has seen them lose three of their past four Championship matches.

They have also won just two of their past 12 home games.