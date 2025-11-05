Struggling QPR suffer third consecutive defeat

QPR 1

Burrell (73′)

Burrell (73′) Southampton 2

Robinson (55′)

Scienza (69′)

Robinson (55′)Scienza (69′)



QPR slumped to a third consecutive defeat as Southampton ended their losing run in their first match since sacking Will Still.

Teenager Jay Robinson’s deflected strike put the visitors ahead early in the second half and Leo Scienza’s brilliant goal doubled their lead.

Rumarn Burrell pulled a goal back but Rangers were unable to find an equaliser.

Southampton had lost their previous three matches, with Saturday’s home defeat by Preston resulting in Still losing his job, and were without a win in five.

The Saints, with Under-21 coach Tonda Eckert in interim charge following Still’s exit, made a determined start at Loftus Road and appealed in vain for an early penalty when former QPR man Ryan Manning went down under pressure from Paul Smyth at the far post as he attempted to get to Tom Fellows’ cross.

But Southampton came under pressure for much of the rest of the first half, largely because of the set-piece deliveries of Ilias Chair.

After the visitors failed to clear Chair’s corner, Nicolas Madsen’s shot was blocked by Flynn Downes, before another Chair corner was ​headed wide by an unchallenged Liam Morrison.

Another Chair delivery, this time a free-kick from the right, caused more alarm for Southampton and the ball dropped to Burrell, in space on the right of the penalty area, but the striker’s ​heavy touch led to a great chance being wasted.

Morrison then sent a fizzing long-range strike just over and Chair fired wide of the near post as Rangers continued to threaten before the interval.

But Southampton went ahead against the run of play 10 minutes into the second half, courtesy of Robinson’s second senior goal – and some help from Amadou Mbengue.

Robinson nudged Mbengue off the ball, Adam Armstrong pounced and ​then teed up the teenager, whose shot took a heavy deflection off Mbengue and looped into the net.

Worse followed for Rangers, who have now won just two of their past 13 Championship games at home, when Scienza made it 2-0 in stunning fashion on 69 minutes.

The Brazilian collected the ball near the halfway line, drifted in from the left and curled a fantastic right-footed shot beyond keeper Paul Nardi from 30 yards.

Burrell netted four minutes later, beating the offside trap to nudge Jonathan Varane’s ball over the top around keeper Gavin Bazunu and applying the finish despite Jack Stephens’ attempt to clear off the line.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison (Morgan 86), Mbengue, Norrington-Davies; Varane (Field 86), Madsen; Smyth (Dembele 62), Chair, Saito (Kone 70).

Subs not used: Hamer, Cook, Hayden, Vale, Bennie.