Reception from QPR fans ‘meant bundles’ to Beale

QPR boss Mick Beale savoured the 2-1 win over Wigan and said he was pleased to put speculation about his future behind him.

The victory was Rangers’ fifth in their past six games, kept them top of the Championship table, and came 48 hours after Beale rejected the chance to take over as Wolves manager.

His decision earned him a hero’s reception from the home fans at Loftus Road.







“That meant bundles, because there was a lot of uncertainty,” Beale said.

He added: “I’m just happy that the noise has gone away and I can get back to my job.

“After a long week, I said to the staff: ‘Let’s just get the win and move on’. Take me out of the equation – I was just delighted to get the win.”



Beale admitted the approach from a Premier League club so soon into his first managerial job was “tempting” but insisted it was not the right time for him to move on.

He explained: “I made a commitment here. I asked seven players to come and sign. I met them all face-to-face asked them all to join the club. There were some players who maybe could have moved on that I persuaded to stay.

“I also brought two staff in myself and asked for things from the board in terms of supporting me.

“Seventeen games is no time to judge a manager. It’s no time to see if your ideas are being implemented.

“I’m just a novice learning my job and it was important that I stayed here. The Premier League can wait for later if I’m good enough.”







