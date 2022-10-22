QPR v Wigan player ratings

QPR beat Wigan 2-1 at Loftus Road to remain top of the Championship table. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Seny Dieng: 6

Could do nothing about the Wigan goal and was grateful to see a late Josh Magennis effort hit the post. Apart from that it was a fairly quiet afternoon for the keeper.

Ethan Laird: 7

Continues to impress. Full of energy on the right and defended well too.

Leon Balogun: 8

Superb. Slick and composed at the back, brought the ball out of defence numerous times and scored the winner with a thumping header.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Offered a nice balance alongside Balogun. Used the ball really well and was always solid defensively.

Kenneth Paal: 8

An excellent display. Linked up really well with Ilias Chair on the left-hand side.

Sam Field: 7

Scored the opener with a tidy left-footed volley and covered loads of ground throughout the game. Is now firmly established as one of Rangers’ most influential players.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Delivered corners for both Rangers goals but had to go off just before half-time.

Tim Iroegbunam: 7

Can be slightly hit-and-miss with his passing but has obvious ability and much potential. Went close with a second-half strike which was well saved and played a crucial role by combining so well with Paal and Chair on the left side.

Ilias Chair: 8

Has shown he is ready to help carry the team in the absence of Chris Willock – which he was unable to do previously. He was once again at the centre of most of QPR’s best approach play and the highlight was an audacious turn and cross in the second half.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

Very raw – prone to giving the ball away and lacking composure in front of goal. Is also, at this stage of his career, prone to quickly running out of steam. And yet he is still a major problem for opposing defences and is so exciting to watch. His pace and, at times, his hold-up play, worried Wigan.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Worked hard up front to create space for Rangers’ other attacking players.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Did well in midfield after coming on at the interval to replace Johansen.

Luke Amos: 7

Came on for Armstrong at half-time and also did well.

Rob Dickie: 7

Brought on midway through the second half when boss Mick Beale changed the shape to good effect.







