QPR star Willock set for return

Chris Willock is on course to return to the QPR squad for Friday’s game at Birmingham.

Willock, who missed the final weeks of last season and part of the beginning of this term with a hamstring injury, has missed the past four matches with a new hamstring problem.

But he is expected to resume full training in the coming days and be available for the trip to St Andrew’s.







“That’s the plan,” R’s boss Mick Beale confirmed.

“He’s been out running and the plan was for him to be available for Birmingham or the game against Norwich.

“It’s safe to say I won’t take any risks if he’s not ready for Birmingham, because we still have four games after that before the World Cup.”

Rangers previously struggled badly without Willock but have won three of the four games he has missed, leaving them top of the Championship table.

Beale said: “We’re missing one of the best players in the league and to be still winning and playing well, I’m delighted. We need him to come back and join in.”

Tyler Roberts, who has been out with a calf problem, might also be available for the Birmingham game.







