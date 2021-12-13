QPR’s match against Swansea likely to be called off

QPR’s game against Swansea on Saturday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium looks increasingly likely to be postponed following the Covid-19 outbreak at Rangers.

The match, scheduled to be Rangers’ first Saturday home fixture at 3pm since the 3-2 win over Preston on October 3, is still officially due to take place.







However, with a number of the squad and the staff self-isolating for 10 days, a decision to call the game off is set to happen once the Football League are satisfied the fixture cannot possibly be fulfilled.

Rangers were due to be in action on Monday night at Sheffield United but the match was called off on Sunday afternoon after several players and staff tested positive during routine testing at the Harlington training ground.

QPR manager Mark Warburton told Talksport on Monday afternoon it was “highly doubtful” Saturday’s match would go ahead.

He explained: “We had our round of testing and were preparing for our trip to Sheffield. We had four people come down positive with Covid and we’ve had two more overnight displaying symptoms.

“We have some unvaccinated players who have come into close contact as well. I’ve now got 10 isolating. That’s a very difficult situation.”







