QPR confirm Swansea game is off because of Covid outbreak

QPR have confirmed the postponement of Saturday’s match against Swansea because of the Covid-19 outbreak that has affected the Rangers squad.

It is the second match to fall victim to the virus this week after Monday’s trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United was postponed after at least 10 players were forced to self-isolate for 10 days







Rangers’ next match will see them face Bournemouth on December 27 when they may be without goalkeeper Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair and Osman Kakay, who could potentially be called into pre-tournament training camps by their respective squads for the African Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to limit infections QPR have temporarily closed the Heston training ground currently used by the club’s academy.







