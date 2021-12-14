QPR close Heston training ground because of Covid

QPR have closed their Heston academy training base for a week in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19 which has hit the club.

Rangers’ Championship clash with Sheffield United was postponed on Monday after a number of players and staff tested positive and Saturday’s match against Swansea looks increasingly likely to be called off.







The club announced on Tuesday that the Under-23 Premier League Cup match against Middlesbrough, due to take place at Wealdstone on Wednesday, has now been rescheduled for January 5.

The Heston site, which is currently being re-developed to become the club’s official training facility, houses all of the club’s academy staff and teams.







