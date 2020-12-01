QPR v Bristol City ratings

QPR slipped to a frustrating home defeat as Bristol City came from behind to run out 2-1 winners at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 6

Had little to do for most of the evening but picked the ball out of his net twice – neither of which he had any chance of saving.



Osman Kakay: 6

Energetic in attack and committed in defence, Kakay linked up well with Bright Osayi-Samuel on occasions. However, he could have been better in the build-up to the second goal as he failed to stop the cross that led to Adam Nagy’s strike.

Rob Dickie: 6

Scored his first goal in Rangers colours with a powerful header, but less assured than usual in defence and badly at fault for the City’s winner when he gave the ball away deep in his own half.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Did nothing wrong, calm in possession, played one fantastic long-range pass in the first half to put Osayi-Samuel clear that should have led to a goal.

Lee Wallace: 6

A decent display from the Scot. got forward well and although he could have been tighter on Wells for the equaliser he was generally solid before being withdrawn for Niko Hamalainen in the second half.

Dominic Ball: 6

Energetic as ever, Ball’s unfortunate deflection played Nahki Well onside for Bristol City’s back-post equaliser, but the former Rotherham man was otherwise steady at the heart of the midfield before being withdrawn as Rangers pressed for more attacking options in the second half.

Tom Carroll: 7

A good display from the former Spurs trainee, was always prominent as Rangers dominated the first half and was smart in possession throughout.

Ilias Chair: 7

Narrowly missed with a glorious chance in the first half when his well-struck effort flew just wide but kept plugging away well as Rangers desperately pushed for an equaliser.

Chris Willock: 7

Outstanding in the first half and delivered a brilliant cross to set-up Dickie’s goal but faded somewhat in the second after City’s took the lead early in the second half.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 8

Outstanding in the first half as he torched City left-back Jay Dasilva on numerous occasions as Rangers dominated the opening period. However, he was guilty of missing four good chances including one deep into injury time when he somehow shot wide from five yards out with just Daniel Bentley to beat.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

A disappointing performance from the Scot who could not complain about a lack of service, blazed over from close range after good work from Chair before halftime and never really made an impression on the City centre-backs and was taken off.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Unlucky not to score when he came on for Dykes after fashioning a chance out of nothing with a smart lob over the heads of two defenders. Although his shot beat the outstanding Bentley it rolled agonisingly wide.

Charlie Kelman: 6

The young striker came on for his debut with less than 10 minutes to go and showed a glimpse of his promise by almost setting up an equaliser when he held off two defenders and played a perfectly-weighted pass into the feet of Osayi-Samuel who fired wide.

Niko Hamalainen: 6

Dropped from the side following his woeful error that led to defeat at Brentford, came on to add fresh legs in the second half.

Albert Adomah: 6

A late substitute, but was unable to make an impression as Rangers pressed for an equaliser.







