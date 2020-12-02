Bristol City boss says tactical change helped them get the better of QPR

Bristol City boss Dean Holden felt a half-time change made all the difference for his side against QPR.

Jay Dasilva was given a torrid time by Bright Osayi-Sanuel and was replaced by Tommy Rowe, who fared better at left-back.







Holden also told his players to ensure Rangers defenders were unable to get the ball to Osayi-Samuel so easily.

Having been under pressure for most of the first half, City levelled through Nahki Wells’ tap-in and Adam Nagy’s goal early in the second half gave them a 2-1 victory.

“We got too stretched in the first half and it can become frustrating when you don’t get as much of the ball as you’d like,” Holden said.

“In the second half it was just about making sure you have more of a solid block so the gaps aren’t as big.

“Bright I thought was outstanding. I’ve watched him for a number of years now and he’s a top player in this division.

“I think Bright was getting the ball a bit too easily and he’s a very good player in this division when he gets the ball at his feet.

“It was also about stopping the supply into him. We did that more in the second half and he was then relatively quiet.

“The boys have put their bodies on the line. You don’t want to concede that second goal because you know that then the game can get away from you.”







