QPR reject offer from Millwall for Dykes

QPR have rejected a bid from Millwall for Lyndon Dykes.

The Lions offered a deal potentially worth up to £3m for Dykes, while Stoke have indicated that they are also interested in him.

Rangers have been linked with the Scotland striker since Mick Beale quit Loftus Road to take over as manager at the Glasgow club.







However, Beale was unhappy with his attacking options during his brief spell at QPR – during which Dykes went 10 matches without scoring – and was keen to bring in another striker.

QPR are open to selling him but Millwall’s offer was short of the club’s valuation.

Dykes, 27, was signed from Livingston in August 2020 and has scored 26 goals in 102 Championship appearances for the R’s. Six of those goals have come this season.







