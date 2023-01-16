QPR considering loan move for striker Armstrong

QPR boss Neil Critchley says more players could follow Olamide Shidipo out on loan this month but admits the club needs to make a decision on whether to allow Sinclair Armstrong to leave until the end of the season.

Armstrong, 19, has made 15 appearances this term, all but one from off the bench, after the club knocked back numerous loan requests from League One and Two clubs earlier in the season.







Former QPR boss Mick Beale had said the club were keen for Armstrong to stay at the club so his development could be monitored.

Critchley shares a similar opinion to his predecessor. But following the arrival of Jamal Lowe last week, Armstrong may be loaned out after he was left out of the squad for the 2-2 draw with Reading on Saturday.

“I am mindful of that, because Sinclair is a young player with potential. He is someone who excites me when you see him work every day,” Critchley said.

“I am used to working with young players at that age and part of coaching is giving opportunity to players at the right time, you have to spot that.

“We have to now make sure we keep his career moving forward and keep progressing at the right speed.

“We work with him in training every day and see improvements all the time and him being around the group and being amongst good players should not be under-estimated.

“But playing games does help his development. So getting that balance right and getting that decision right is really important and we have to take everything into consideration.

“We have to decide what is right for Sinclair as well and that will be a conversation between me, him, the staff and Les (Ferdinand).”

Shodipo, who is out of contract at the end of the season, joined League One side Lincoln City, who are managed by former Rangers loanee Mark Kennedy, on Saturday.

First-team fringe players Charlie Kelman and Stephen Duke-McKenna are on loan at League Two leaders Leyton Orient and Critchley said there are squad members who are also keen to head elsewhere for more game time.

“There is the potential in our squad of a couple who want regular football and that is something we could look at in the next few days or weeks,” he said.

“I have had a couple of conversations with players, they know where I stand and my feelings.

“But you are also reliant on other clubs being interested and it has to be right for the player.

“If we think it is right for them and us then that is something we will discuss.”







