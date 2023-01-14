Reading v QPR player ratings

QPR fought back from two down to draw 2-2 with Reading. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 6

Has little chance with Reading’s opener from Jeff Hendrick that found the bottom corner. Could maybe have done more for the Royals’ second when he parried the ball into the air for the former Rangers loanee to tap into an empty net. A spectator for most of the second half.

Ethan Laird: 8

Had a really decent game. Always a threat down the right and was unlucky to see the ball ricochet into the path of Hendrick for the first Reading goal after tackling Shane Long. Saw his shot from close-range saved by Joe Lumley, with Tyler Roberts nodding home the rebound.

Rob Dickie: 6

Booked for hauling down Tom Ince which led to the free-kick that culminated in the first Reading goal. Loose in possession far too often and highly fortunate not to concede a penalty when Long got on his wrong side of him and went down in the box. Did improve in the last half-hour of the game.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Had a real tussle with Andy Carroll and relished the physical battle with the former England striker. Made a couple of important headed clearances from two late Reading corners.

Kenneth Paal: 6

A steady presence at left-back but maybe should have done more to stop the shot from Andy Yiadom that created the second goal. Played his part in the second-half fightback.

Sam Field: 6

Lost Hendrick for the opening Reading goal and allowed him to get in front of him for his second. Better in the second half, making some important challenges.

Tim Iroegbunam: 5

The youngster struggled to get to grips with the game against an aggressive midfield. Conceded too many free-kicks and never really got going in the middle of the park.

Ilias Chair: 8

At the heart of everything good from Rangers in attack. Worked so hard, and set up the equaliser with a perfectly-floated ball into the box. Reading struggled to deal with him in the final 25 minutes as Rangers dominated.

Tyler Roberts: 8

Took his first goal superbly to give Rangers a lifeline at 2-1 and then was in the right position to nod in the equaliser. Grew into the game as it went on and looks like he needs a run of games to get his stop-start season up and running.

Chris Willock: 5

Continues to look a shadow of the player who terrorised Championship defences earlier in the season. Seems to be lacking confidence ever since his return from a hamstring injury. Replaced midway through the second half by Jamal Lowe.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Unlucky to see his faint touch to a low cross roll agonisingly past the post in the first half and had a fierce effort brilliantly saved by Lumley in the second half. Linked up very well in what was a decent performance from the Scotland striker.

Jamal Lowe: 8

Made an immediate impact when he came on by setting up Roberts with a good run and pass into the box with his first touch and was integral in the build-up for Roberts’ second. His introduction changed the game.







