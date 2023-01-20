QPR defender Balogun sees specialist

QPR defender Leon Balogun has seen a specialist about his troublesome injury.

Balogun has been out with a calf problem for more than two months and it was feared he might remain on the sidelines for much of the rest of the season.

But the specialist has given the green light for him to step up his training and it is hoped he will be back in action sooner rather than later.







R’s boss Neil Critchley said: “We’ve got some good news regarding Leon. He can step up his progress, but he’s still a little bit away at the moment.”

Luke Amos is expected to return to light training next week but remains unavailable for Saturday’s game at home to Swansea.

Stefan Johansen recently returned to training and is back in the squad, but plans for him to return to action were scuppered when B-team matches were called off because of the weather.

Meanwhile, QPR have rejected an offer from Millwall for Lyndon Dykes.







