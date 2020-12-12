QPR v Reading player ratings

QPR’s poor run continued with a 1-0 defeat at home against Reading. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Seny Dieng: 7

No goalkeeper would have kept out Michael Olise’s late winner. Until then, Dieng had been totally untroubled, catching and distributing the ball efficiently throughout.

Osman Kakay: 6

While the right-back put in some strong challenges and got forward so frequently he could almost be classified as a third winger, his first touch let him down at times.

Rob Dickie: 7

Strong in the air, Dickie also made some important blocks on the ground, even though his misjudgement just before half-time almost allowed Sam Baldock through for a run at goal.

Yoann Barbet: 7

This was one of the Frenchman’s better performances. His passing was sound and he read the game well, particularly with a crunching challenge to halt Alfa Semedo on the counter-attack.

Niko Hamalainen: 6

Consistency is key for the Rangers left-back. While he looks comfortable on the ball when joining the attack, there is a tendency to let opponents give him the slip further down the pitch.

Geoff Cameron: 7

Apart from an early lapse when he let Michael Morrison get away from him at a corner, the skipper turned in a solid display, winning the ball and spraying it around neatly at times.

Tom Carroll: 8

Quite simply, Carroll ran the show in the first half, controlling midfield, picking out team-mates at will and he was unlucky not to score with a fierce drive that Liam Moore deflected behind.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

Switching flanks throughout, Osayi-Samuel’s pace and skill took him past the full-backs but the final ball proved elusive. Nevertheless, it was a worry to see him limping off late in the game.

Ilias Chair: 7

Only the post prevented Chair from scoring what would surely have been the winner and he always looked a threat, cutting inside to sting Rafael Cabral’s palms earlier in the game.

Chris Willock: 6

Despite his slight frame, Willock isn’t averse to chasing and getting the tackle in, as well as showing glimpses of ability to unlock the Reading defence before being withdrawn early in the second half.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

While Dykes never fails to put in a shift, his movement – aside from one run to meet a ball from Chair just before the break – was just not good enough to convert Rangers’ possession into chances.

Albert Adomah: 6

Replacing Willock just before the hour mark, the winger warmed up his home crowd with a jinking run from inside his own half, but was unable to supply the killer crosses they had hoped for.

Todd Kane: 6

Aside from one rather rushed, careless clearance when Rangers had the opportunity to counter, Kane made relatively little impact after coming on for Kakay in the final 20 minutes.







