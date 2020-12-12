Returning fans see struggling QPR suffer another defeat

QPR 0 Reading 1 89' Olise

Michael Olise’s stunning last-minute goal condemned struggling QPR to another defeat.

The teenager, on as a substitute, picked up the ball near the edge of the penalty area and bent a glorious left-footed strike into the corner of the net.







Ilias Chair had gone closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit the woodwork with 13 minutes remaining.

Chair latched onto a pass from Lyndon Dykes before curling a right-footed shot beyond Reading keeper Rafael Cabral and against the inside of the post.

A 2,000 crowd saw the game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – the first time QPR fans have been able to attend a match there since February.

However, the prospect of tier-three restrictions being imposed in London because of a steep rise in Covid-19 cases leaves Rangers facing the prospect of playing in front of empty stadiums again in the near future.

The home fans at least got a first chance to see Albert Adomah since his move during the summer.

Adomah, a QPR fan who had long expressed a desire to play for the club he supports, was brought on as a second-half substitute.

Adomah caused Reading some initial problems on the right flank but the visitors defended resolutely and always looked a threat on the counter-attack.

Both sides had chances during an even first half.

Chair had a right-footed shot saved by Cabral, while Osman Kakay was unable to get a decisive touch to Bright Osayi-Samuel’s left-wing cross.

At the other end, Michael Morrison headed wide from Ovie Ejaria’s left-wing corner and Sone Aluko shot wide after Chair had given the ball away.

QPR are now with just one win in their past eight matches – a run which has included five defeats.

They struggled to create openings in the second half before Chair’s near miss.

Worryingly for Rangers, Osayi-Samuel picked up an injury in the build-up to Chair’s strike and limped off.

QPR: Dieng; Kakay (Kane 66), Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen; Cameron; Carroll, Osayi-Samuel (Bonne 72), Willock (Adomah 57); Dykes.

Subs not used: Kelly, Masterson, Ball, Bettache, Thomas, Kelman.







