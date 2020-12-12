Returning fans see struggling QPR suffer another defeat
Michael Olise’s stunning last-minute goal condemned struggling QPR to another defeat.
The teenager, on as a substitute, picked up the ball near the edge of the penalty area and bent a glorious left-footed strike into the corner of the net.
Ilias Chair had gone closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit the woodwork with 13 minutes remaining.
Chair latched onto a pass from Lyndon Dykes before curling a right-footed shot beyond Reading keeper Rafael Cabral and against the inside of the post.
A 2,000 crowd saw the game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – the first time QPR fans have been able to attend a match there since February.
However, the prospect of tier-three restrictions being imposed in London because of a steep rise in Covid-19 cases leaves Rangers facing the prospect of playing in front of empty stadiums again in the near future.
The home fans at least got a first chance to see Albert Adomah since his move during the summer.
Adomah, a QPR fan who had long expressed a desire to play for the club he supports, was brought on as a second-half substitute.
Adomah caused Reading some initial problems on the right flank but the visitors defended resolutely and always looked a threat on the counter-attack.
Both sides had chances during an even first half.
Chair had a right-footed shot saved by Cabral, while Osman Kakay was unable to get a decisive touch to Bright Osayi-Samuel’s left-wing cross.
At the other end, Michael Morrison headed wide from Ovie Ejaria’s left-wing corner and Sone Aluko shot wide after Chair had given the ball away.
QPR are now with just one win in their past eight matches – a run which has included five defeats.
They struggled to create openings in the second half before Chair’s near miss.
Worryingly for Rangers, Osayi-Samuel picked up an injury in the build-up to Chair’s strike and limped off.
QPR: Dieng; Kakay (Kane 66), Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen; Cameron; Carroll, Osayi-Samuel (Bonne 72), Willock (Adomah 57); Dykes.
Subs not used: Kelly, Masterson, Ball, Bettache, Thomas, Kelman.
ernie
12/12/2020 @ 8:14 pm
the owners not got the balls to sack warburton and the .d.o.f and do not care about the fansof qpr warburton is the worst manger qpr had in years WARBURTON GET OUT HOW
acsrjjp
12/12/2020 @ 6:41 pm
Nigel Pearson should be brought in NOW!
acsrjjp
12/12/2020 @ 6:40 pm
Sack warburton before we go down,do it sooner rather than later.