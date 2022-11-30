QPR players ‘will feel let down’ by Beale

Former QPR striker Kevin Gallen says the club’s players will be feeling hugely let down by Mick Beale’s decision to leave.

Beale has taken over as manager of Rangers after just 21 games in charge of QPR.

QPR say they are “hugely disappointed” to lose Beale but Gallen believes it is best for both parties that he has departed.

“Young players have come to the club – I’d say Tim Iroegbunam because of his connections at Aston Villa, maybe Laird came to the club because Mick Beale sold him a story,” Gallen said, speaking on the West London Sport QPR Podcast.

“The players that have come in in the summer have been sold a story that they’re building a project and we’re trying to get promotion.

“I feel sorry for them. They’ll probably feel let down. The disappointing thing for me is they’ll have a new manager coming in now and everyone starts again.

“But if you’ve got a manager who keeps having his head turned, I think it’s best he leaves.

“If you don’t want to be here, if you don’t want to be at QPR, go and get someone that wants to be at QPR, move on and move forward stronger.

“You can’t have a manager who is always looking for something better.”

Gallen was joined by West London Sport’s Dan Bennett and Ian McCullough.

They also discussed where QPR go from here following Beale’s decision to leave and give their thoughts on what QPR should be looking for in a new manager, including whether Neil Critchley – who is among those being considered for the role – would be a good fit.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts







