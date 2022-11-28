Mick Beale issues message to QPR fans after leaving for Rangers

Mick Beale has thanked the QPR fans, board and players following his decision to leave his role as head coach and take over at Rangers.

Beale spent just 21 games in charge of QPR before opting to take over as manager at Ibrox, where he previously worked as assistant boss under Steven Gerrard.

The 42-year-old recently turned down the opportunity to leave QPR for Premier League side Wolves citing “integrity and loyalty” as his reasons for staying.

But the former R’s boss has departed just a month after that decision – along with coaches Neil Banfield, Damien Matthew and Harry Watling, who will join Beale at Rangers.

And Beale took to Instagram to send a message to the QPR fans following his departure.

He said: “Thank you QPR. To Amit (Bhatia), Ruben (Gnanalingam), Tony (Fernandes) and Richard (Reilly) for your support as owners, you were excellent with me.

“To Les (Ferdinand) and Lee (Hoos) for your support on a daily basis. To the first-team staff, the academy staff led by Chris (Ramsey) and Alex (Carroll) and everyone that works behind the scenes at both Heston and Loftus Road for the quality of your work and your friendship over the last six months.

“The most important thanks goes to the players. In any football club (outside the fans) they are the most important people and who everyone is working to help and support on the pitch.

“You are a special group of men and I loved working with you on a daily basis. The environment at Heston is a special place and it was a privilege to see the relationships and feelings develop within the squad.

“You have made me a better coach and manager and I will be supporting you indiviually and as a team from afar.

“Lastly, to the fans, thank you for your support up and down the country. The energy and confidence you give the team is bigger than you think. Keep cheering the boys to success in the future.”

Former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is now among those being considered as a replacement for Beale.

In the meantime, B team boss Paul Hall will oversee the first team along with coach Andy Impey.















