Mick Beale looks set to leave QPR for Rangers after the Scottish club made an official approach for him.

Former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is among those being considered as a replacement for Beale, who is now holding formal talks with Rangers about taking over at Ibrox.

Beale wants the job and made no attempt to distance himself from recent reports that he is on course to return to the club where he was previously assistant manager.







He has a close relationship with Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson, who is keen to appoint him, although other senior figures at the club are believed to want to explore other options, including former Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

With an official approach to QPR having now been made, it appears that Wilson has got his way and that Beale is in pole position.

Beale, who previously coached at Liverpool and Chelsea, was Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers before they left Glasgow when Gerrard became manager of Aston Villa.

Beale left Villa to take over at Loftus Road during the summer and was replaced as Gerrard’s assistant by Critchley, who quit as Blackpool boss in order to take the job – like Beale, he previously worked with Gerrard as a coach at Liverpool.

Critchley is now available, having left Villa following the sacking of Gerrard, and his record of developing players and working on a modest budget makes him an obvious contender to replace Beale.

QPR might need to move quickly, however, as Critchley has been discussing taking a coaching role at Bournemouth.

Beale recently rejected the chance to take over as Wolves manager but is less inclined to say no to Rangers, where he is a popular figure.

Speaking after it was confirmed he would not be leaving for Wolves, he said: “I didn’t think it was the right moment, because I entered into an agreement here.

“Integrity is a real big thing for me, and loyalty. You don’t give it to receive it back but I think if they’re the values you live by then at times when you’re put in a position then you have to be strong by them.

“I have been all-in here and I have asked other people to be all-in so I can’t be the first person to run away from the ship.”







