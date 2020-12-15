QPR v Stoke player ratings

QPR are six matches without a win after drawing at home to Stoke. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 0-0 stalemate.







Seny Dieng: 7

Once again, the Rangers keeper didn’t have a great deal to do, but he was alert when he had to be – especially when he did enough to push Nathan Collins’ shot away early in the second half.

Todd Kane: 6

Although fortunate to avoid putting through his own net after Dieng’s save, Kane did some good work defensively but, as the game progressed, the quality of his crossing deteriorated.

Rob Dickie: 8

Coolness personified when he tidied up in the aftermath of that Kane deflection onto the crossbar, Dickie kept Jacob Brown largely quiet and also had a header cleared off the line early on.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Aside from a heavy challenge on Brown that earned him a booking, Barbet was generally solid and set up the odd counter-attack with some thunderous balls out of defence.

Niko Hamalainen: 7

An improved performance from the Rangers left-back, who won his fair share of balls in the air and supplied some thoughtful crosses that his team-mates failed to capitalise on.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Playing against his former club appeared to fire up the skipper, who opted to unveil some audacious passes that came off, some that didn’t – and others that fell completely flat.

Tom Carroll: 6

Although he passed the ball neatly, Carroll looked nowhere near as dominant as he had against Reading and was withdrawn in favour of Dominic Ball just before the hour mark.

Albert Adomah: 6

Even if the winger still looks short on stamina, his enthusiasm was there for all to see as he forced a couple of early corners and tracked back when required to.

Ilias Chair: 8

For most of the game, Chair’s skill and clever footwork represented Rangers’ best hope of unlocking the Stoke defence, but he was generally restricted to long-range attempts at goal.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

Starting on the left flank, Osayi-Samuel initially struggled to get into the game, but he carved out some incisive runs after switching to a more familiar role on the right.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

The centre-forward won more aerial challenges and his lay-off teed up an opening for Chair just before half-time, but overall he failed to convince as the focal point of Rangers’ attacks.

Dominic Ball: 6

Brought on for Carroll during the final half-hour, Ball quickly won possession to set up a chance for Osayi-Samuel, but his passing was variable.

Chris Willock: 6

Replacing Adomah early in the second half, Willock’s quick thinking created half-chances, but he seemed to panic when an opportunity fell his way, spearing a shot wildly off target.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Bonne gave it his all in place of Dykes for the final 15 minutes, working hard to get clear on the left and set up the chance that Willock spurned.







