Thomas to play for QPR Under-23s against Brentford

George Thomas will play for QPR’s development side in a game against Brentford’s B team later today.

Thomas has been trying to build up his fitness following a recent two-month lay-off with a thigh injury.







Striker Charlie Kelman, midfielder Faysal Bettache and goalkeeper Liam Kelly will also feature in today’s match.

Manager Mark Warburton would like Conor Masterson to get some game time but cannot risk him picking up an injury which would leave Rangers short of cover at centre-back.







