QPR’s winless run continues with draw against Stoke

QPR 0 Stoke 0

Struggling QPR are without a win in six matches after this frustrating stalemate.

Rangers have won just one of their past nine games – a run which has included five defeats and resulted in them sliding towards the Championship relegation zone.







They struggled to create clear-cut chances against injury-hit Stoke, who defended well and were mostly comfortable.

QPR’s best chance fell to Lyndon Dykes after lovely work on the right flank by Ilias Chair on 11 minutes.

Chair delivered the ball in low towards the Scotland striker, who was unable to score from four yards out.

At first it seemed that Dykes was guilty of an inexplicable miss.

However, an all-important touch from Stoke defender Nathan Collins slightly altered the course of the ball before it reached Dykes, causing him to slice wide of the target.

Chair was the stand-out player in the first half, sending one shot over and another wide as the home side threatened.

It was a totally different story after the interval, with Stoke putting Rangers under sustained pressure and almost going ahead.

Harry Souter lifted the ball towards Josh Tymon, who was denied at point-blank range by Seng Dieng.

Keeper Dieng showed superb reflexes to keep out Tymon’s shot and the ball then ricocheted off Rangers defender Todd Kane and onto the crossbar.

And with 20 minutes remaining, Nick Powell missed a great chance for Stoke when he headed over from Morgan Fox’s left-wing cross.

QPR: Dieng; Kane, Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen; Cameron, Carroll (Ball 57); Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Adomah (Willock 57); Dykes (Bonne 77).

Subs not used: Kelly, Bettache, De Silva, Masterson, Kelman, Thomas.







