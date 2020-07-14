Luton v QPR player ratings

Dominic Ball’s equaliser earned a point for QPR against Luton. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.







Joe Lumley: 7

Has been steady since his recall to the side and produced a fine late save to deny Dan Potts and secure the point.

Osman Kakay: 7

Did well again. Fierce in the tackle, quick to get forward and served up a couple of excellent crosses.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Had a few dodgy moments in the first half but was better after the interval and produced a vital clearing header in the final stages. Had a header of his own saved.

Ryan Manning: 5

Not a great display from Manning, who gave away a penalty and was hit-and-miss with his crossing, although one delivery to Barbet almost led to a goal.

Dominic Ball: 7

A determined display and was rewarded with his first QPR goal – a calm finish after good work by Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Looks more comfortable in midfield, where he was neat and tidy.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Ineffective in recent matches and much of this one. But then he suddenly came to life – and Rangers did too as a result. After a lively spell in the second half, he created the equaliser by bursting past Cameron Carter-Vickers on the left and playing the ball into the danger area.

Luke Amos: 6

Quietly effective but lacks that touch of dynamism. Frustrating at times, including when he over-hit a ball towards Manning from a promising position in the second half.

Ebere Eze: 6

Not at his best but this was better than some of his muted recent displays. Sent a shot wide after being found by Osayi-Samuel in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 6

Deployed as a centre-forward because of Rangers’ limited attacking options. He made a decent fist of it and had a long-range shot saved.

Conor Masterson: 6

Solid after coming on for Angel Rangel, who was carried away on a stretcher after 11 minutes.







