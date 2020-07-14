Luton 1 QPR 1 20' Collins (pen) 66' Ball

Dominic Ball’s first goal for QPR earned them a point.

Ball fired home an equaliser midway through the second half after Bright Osayi-Samuel had gone past Cameron Carter-Vickers and pulled the ball back from the left.







Rangers, beaten in five of their past six games, went behind after 20 minutes at Kenilworth Road, where Angel Rangel left the pitch on a stretcher after suffering an injury during the opening stages.

Veteran defender Rangel was replaced by Conor Masterson after 11 minutes and was then carried away following several minutes of treatment on the sideline.

Was followed for Rangers when James Collins netted from the penalty spot after Ryan Manning had brought down James Bree.

Rangel had been recalled to the starting line-up along with Ilias Chair, who was deployed as a centre-forward.

Rangers’ attacking options have been severely restricted by Jordan Hugill being unavailable because of a hamstring problem.

But Osayi-Samuel produced a moment of magic and Ball applied the finish.

R’s keeper Joe Lumley produced a fine late save to deny Brad Potts.

QPR (4-2-3-1): Lumley; Rangel (Masterson 11), Kakay, Barbet, Manning; Ball, Cameron; Amos (Oteh 82), Eze, Osayi-Samuel (Shodipo 82); Chair.

Subs not used: Kelly, Kane, Wallace, Clarke, Gubbins, Bettache.







