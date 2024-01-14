QPR lose again as relegation worries worsen

QPR 1 Watford 2 60' Livermore 65' Livermore 77' Dykes

QPR remain second bottom of the Championship and five points from safety after suffering another defeat.

They were given hope by Lyndon Dykes’ pulling a goal back after Jake Livermore’s brace, but were unable to find an equaliser.

Rangers missed a number of chances before Livermore scored with two thumping strikes in the space of five second-half minutes.







And in between those goals, Jack Colback missed a golden chance to equalise when he shot wide of the target.

Dykes scored at the far post after Paul Smyth’s deflected cross looped over Ben Hamer.

Keeper Hamer produced a fine save to stop Jimmy Dunne’s strike in stoppage time and deny QPR a point.

QPR: Begovic, Cannon, Dunne, Clarke-Salter (Larkeche 85), Paal, Colback (Dixon-Bonner 70), Field (Dozzell 85), Willock, Chair (Smyth 70), Armstrong, Dykes.

Subs not used: Saloman, Cook, Fox, Drewe, Adomah.







