QPR lose again as relegation worries worsen
QPR remain second bottom of the Championship and five points from safety after suffering another defeat.
They were given hope by Lyndon Dykes’ pulling a goal back after Jake Livermore’s brace, but were unable to find an equaliser.
Rangers missed a number of chances before Livermore scored with two thumping strikes in the space of five second-half minutes.
And in between those goals, Jack Colback missed a golden chance to equalise when he shot wide of the target.
Dykes scored at the far post after Paul Smyth’s deflected cross looped over Ben Hamer.
Keeper Hamer produced a fine save to stop Jimmy Dunne’s strike in stoppage time and deny QPR a point.
QPR: Begovic, Cannon, Dunne, Clarke-Salter (Larkeche 85), Paal, Colback (Dixon-Bonner 70), Field (Dozzell 85), Willock, Chair (Smyth 70), Armstrong, Dykes.
Subs not used: Saloman, Cook, Fox, Drewe, Adomah.
angryoap
14/01/2024 @ 2:10 pm
Not surprised. Deep pockets now needed, unfortunately our board have short arms.