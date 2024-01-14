QPR v Watford player ratings

QPR remain second bottom of the Championship and five points from safety after suffering another defeat, this time against Watford. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Asmir Begovic: 5

Jake Livermore scored with two fine strikes but was aided by Begovic’s slow feet, which has been a problem.

Reggie Cannon: 7

Is an exciting player and did well on the right, defending solidly and offering a threat going forward.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Has struggled badly for form since his return from injury, but this was better. He looked sharper and more comfortable on the ball than in recent weeks – and would have scored a stoppage-time equaliser but for a superb save by keeper Ben Hamer.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Had another very decent game, a highlight of which was a superb challenge to deny Matheus Martins. His improved fitness has been a rare positive for Rangers in what has so far been a miserable season.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Involved in some nice link-up play on the right but his delivery from set-pieces continues to be poor.

Jack Colback: 6

Back from injury and competed well in midfield before going off in the second half. Missed a great chance to equalise, though, when he shot wide.

Sam Field: 7

Did well after picking up his almost customary yellow card early on. Has the ability to be surgically careful when on a booking, never shirking challenges but making them sensibly to avoid a second booking – which makes it even stranger that he can’t seem to avoid those yellows.

Chris Willock: 7

Lively in spells, finding space to good effect and always a willingness to run at defenders. Still not at his best but Rangers still tend to look a better side with him in it.

Ilias Chair: 7

Back from injury, Chair was always a threat and linked up nicely with both Willock and Sinclair Armstrong. Went close with a free-kick.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Quite decent in a withdrawn role and was on hand to score with a close-range finish to give Rangers hope.

Sinclair Armstrong: 8

Still lacks composure – summed up by a heavy touch when through on goal early in the second half – but he was otherwise excellent. Worried Watford with his pace and power, had a couple of efforts on goal and played a major role in Rangers at least posing a threat, which they all-too often fail to do.

Paul Smyth: 7

Did well after coming on for the final 20 minutes and his cross led to Dykes’ goal.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Came on with Smyth and gave some extra impetus after replacing the tiring Colback.







