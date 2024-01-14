Cifuentes rues missed chances but defends QPR players

Marti Cifuentes was again left to rue QPR’s missed chances after another home defeat, this time against Watford.

Rangers had opportunities to go ahead before Jake Livermore scored with two long-range strikes in the space of five second-half minutes.

Lyndon Dykes pulled a goal back but the hosts were unable to find an equaliser.







Cifuentes said: “We had big chances and then they took the lead with their first shot on goal.

“After that it was about keeping composure and understanding that the game was still on. Then they scored the second goal.

“It’s very frustrating because it’s not usual that you will concede two goals from 30 metres. Unfortunately that was the case.

“It was a very disappointing result. I can only say that we needed to score the chances, because we didn’t concede many (chances) and created a lot.”

Rangers have shown some improvement since Cifuentes took over as boss, but their latest loss means they remain second bottom of the Championship, five points from safety.

But the Spaniard insists the players cannot be accused of showing a lack of commitment.

“Today we can praise the guys for many reasons. The main difference is scoring with the chances,” he said.

“We have shown so far that we have always been competitive.

“This team has been showing the desire and the attitude is there. I know these guys will not stop trying.

“No-one can blame the team about not being competitive. There are games we lost because of small margins.

“I’m very aware of the areas that we need to improve, but I will never buy that so far this team hasn’t been competitive. The guys are trying.”







