QPR linked with three potential signings – but is there anything in it?

QPR are keen on Crawley striker Max Watters, it is claimed.

Football Insider say Rangers have joined Swansea, Peterborough and MK Dons in a race to sign the youngster.







Watters has scored 13 goals in 14 league appearances for Crawley, prompting speculation that he could leave in January.

Is there anything in it?

QPR have so far shown no interest in Watters, who is currently not among their transfer targets.

Rangers lack a finished article up front, with Lyndon Dykes, Macauley Bonne and teenager Charlie Kelman their options at the moment, so would consider signing an experienced striker on loan as a short-term measure.

Watters, 21, does not fit the bill.

Kehinde to the R’s?

QPR are interested in winger Tosin Kehinde, AllNigeriasoccer reports.

The 22-year-old, who was previously with Manchester United, currently plays for Randers.

The Danish top-flight clubs are said to be open to offers for him.

Is there anything in it?

Kehinde’s representatives are keen to secure him a move to England and Rangers are among clubs to have been made aware of his potential availability. QPR are currently looking at potential options should Bright Osayi-Samuel leave next month.

O’Shaughnessy linked too

QPR have also been linked with Daniel O’Shaughnessy.

Football Insider have suggested Rangers are keen on the 26-year-old Finland defender.

He was previously at Brentford and is now with HJK Helsinki.

It was claimed that QPR are among a number of Championship clubs interested in O’Shaughnessy, who was at Brentford during Mark Warburton’s time as Bees boss.

Is there anything in it?

Warburton has told West London Sport there is no prospect of him signing O’Shaughnessy.

“There’s absolutely no truth in that whatsoever,” said the Rangers manager.

“Daniel’s a lovely lad and playing well but has never been on our list.

“I’ve no idea where these stories come from.

“I’ve been linked with players I’ve never heard of before. I’d love to know where they emanate from.

“I’ve been linked with so many strikers and defenders and it’s ludicrous.

“I read these stories in utter disbelief sometimes.”

