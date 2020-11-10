QPR face rival bid from London Scottish for Linford Christie Stadium site



A rival bid from rugby union club London Scottish threatens to scupper QPR’s hopes of a move to the site of the Linford Christie Stadium.

Hammersmith & Fulham Council are considering options for a possible redevelopment of the site in East Acton.







One of those options is a new stadium for Rangers with a capacity of up to 30,000.

But it has emerged that London Scottish, currently based in Richmond, also want the site for a new stadium – and have already taken steps to show their interest is very serious.

Scottish have approached IPW, a consultancy firm appointed by the council to deliver a business case setting out preferred options for the site.

The Championship rugby outfit have indicated to IPW that the club’s owners can fund and develop a new 15,000-capacity stadium on the site and have been working with external advisers to develop the proposals.

They have also prepared indicative site layouts and put forward initial proposals to build a stadium and new community facilities.

IPW have reported to the council that the plans appear to be credible and that the club will hold discussions with the Scottish Rugby Union about the proposed move.

QPR argue they must leave Loftus Road, which has a capacity of just under 18,500, and that a move to the Linford Christie Stadium site represents the club’s final chance to remain in the borough.







