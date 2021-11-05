QPR duo could withdraw from international squads

Mark Warburton says Ilias Chair and Andre Gray will not go on international duty next week if they are not fit enough to play for QPR on Saturday.

Chair and Gray are due to link up with the Morocco and Jamaica squad respectively.

But on-loan striker Gray is a doubt for this weekend’s trip to Blackpool after going off injured during the second half at Cardiff, where he scored the winner.







Chair later also went off after picking up a knock. Both players were due to be assessed on Friday.

Rangers manager Warburton said: “If they’re not fit they won’t go anywhere. Anyone who can’t play for us on Saturday will stay here.

“We’ll always work with the international associations, but anyone struggling will absolutely stay a QPR.

“Ilias got a whack on Friday against Forest and got another at Cardiff on Wednesday and is with the medical team now.

“Andre is one of a number of players who is being checked out.

“It’s the demands of this crazy schedule. I keep getting accused of moaning and complaining but I am just highlighting to the authorities what they need to look at.

“Why are we playing away in Cardiff on a Wednesday night and then away to Blackpool with a late kick-off on Saturday that will see us get back in the early hours of Sunday morning?

“That is something that needs to be looked at to give all players in the division the chance to be available to perform to their best.

“At the moment it is a game every three days and it is placing massive demand on players.”

McCallum injury woe

Meanwhile, Sam McCallum requires surgery and is likely to be sidelined until the new year.

QPR’s on-loan Norwich City youngster recently suffered another hamstring injury, having previously been out for a month with a similar problem.

A scan has revealed significant damage and McCallum, 21, will have an operation in the coming days.

“He’ll have surgery this coming weekend I believe,” said Warburton.

“He’ll be out for several more weeks. It’s a nasty injury. The rehab will start immediately.

“It’s the demands of this crazy schedule – we’re seeing players go down with these types of injuries unfortunately.”

McCallum will stay with QPR rather than return to Norwich during his rehabilitation.

Warburton said: “He’ll stay with us. We’ve talked to Norwich and they’re happy with what’s happening down here. He’ll get the best care.”

Field back in QPR squad

On a brighter note for Rangers, Sam Field has been included in the squad for the Blackpool game.

The midfielder is yet to feature since making his loan move from West Brom permanent in the summer following a knee injury he sustained during pre-season training.

But after playing for 45 and 70 minutes in recent B-team and Under-23s matches he has been passed fit to travel to the north west with the Rangers squad on Friday.

Lee Wallace might well also be included.

Wallace has been sidelined since August after sustaining a serious hamstring injury in the win at Middlesbrough but returned to full training last week and could well line up on the substitutes’ bench.

“Lee Wallace is really close now, which is good news,” Warburton said.

“We don’t want to risk any reinjury but at the same time we need his quality. He is a very important player within the team, but it’s about getting the balance right.

“Right now we do have five or six boys who could be doubtful. But Sam Field will be in the squad this weekend.”







