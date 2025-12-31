QPR confirm Smyth’s new contract

QPR have confirmed that Paul Smyth has signed a new deal.

The Northern Ireland international, 28, was in the final year of his contract.

West London Sport revealed that he had been offered a new contract and more recently revealed that he was likely to sign it, with Rangers ready to sell him during January’s transfer window if he did not.

Smyth is in his second spell at the club, having been signed from Linfield in 2017 and returned to Loftus Road in 2023 following a two-year stay at Leyton Orient.

He has made 104 Championship appearances since that return, with 17 of them coming this season.

Smyth has faced competition for places because of Rangers’ other attacking options but has remained an important member of the squad.